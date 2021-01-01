From nec display solutions
New 25V ACDC Adapter Compatible with LG NB4543 41ch NB3540 NB4540 NB 3540 NB 4540 SL5Y SL6Y SL7Y SL8Y SL8YG SK4D SL4Y SL3D SoundBar Smart Audio.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60Hz OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection) Tested Units. In Great Working Condition. 30 days money back guarantee. 1 full year service warranty. New Global 25V AC / DC Adapter Compatible with LG NB4543 4.1ch NB3540 NB4540 NB 3540 NB 4540 SL5Y SL4Y SK4D SL3D 2.1-Channel SL6Y SL7Y SL8Y SL8YG 3.1 Channel SoundBar Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Sound Bar 25VDC DC25V 25.0V 25 Volts Power Supply Cord Cable PS Battery Charger Mains PSU