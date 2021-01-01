New 170W AC Charger for Thinkpad P51 P70 W540 W541 E440 E450 E555 S431, fit Legion 4X20E50574 ADL170NLC2A 20V 8.5A Laptop Power Supply Adapter Cord

Fit for Laptop: ThinkPad W540 W550s E440 E450 E555 L450 S431 S440 S531 S540 T540p X240 X250 Ideapad Y720-15IKB; P/N: ADL170NLC2A 45N0372 45N0734 45N0487 45N0514 ADL170NLC3A ADL170NDC3A ADL170NCC3A Input:100-240V 50-60Hz. Output: 20V 8.5A 170W Outlet: 3-prong Connecter size: USB Rectangular shape(pin) 100% New from Manufacturer, factory direct supply and best price, New Brand product, works as original parts Connector: USB Rectangular shape(pin) ?Please confirm the specifications and plug size before purchasing!(?power might not enough for P71when normal operation) Warranty: 12 Months warranty, 30 days money return guarantee,24 x 7 email support.(Please check your laptop model and buy it with confidence!)