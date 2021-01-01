From ssp tech ltd

New 10Pcs/Set 1A 30V DC 250V Black Latching On Off Mini Torch Push Button Switch

$5.38
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New 10Pcs/Set 1A 30V DC 250V Black Latching On Off Mini Torch Push.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com