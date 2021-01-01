From safavieh
8'x10' Nevra Tufted Rug Ivory/Blue - Safavieh
Advertisement
The Anatolia Rug Collection brings old world sophistication to new, traditionally styled tufted area rugs. Every rug in this collection captures the genuine look and character of 19th century Anatolia rug artistry. This collection captures the authentic look and feel of the decorative rugs made in the late 19th century in this region. These area rugs are made with a densely woven thick pile of fine hand spun wool and an ancient pot dying technique giving Anatolia rugs their authentic, lustrous finish. Size: 8'X10'. Color: IvorynBlue. Pattern: Floral.