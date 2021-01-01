Nevo Wall Lamp by Arturo Alvarez - Color: White - Finish: White - (NE06-LD)

The Nevo Wall Lamp from Arturo Alvarez is a vibrant shape that seems to be constantly changing, which helped it win the 2014 Best of Year Award from Interior Design Magazine. The designer used highly malleable and moldable material to create organic volumes and shapes that are molded by hand to offer a unique form every time. Arturo Alvarez founded his namesake company in 1994 with a focus on decorative lamps with distinctive personality. Each piece is handmade in Spain with the goal of not only being functional for the home or office but also evoking emotion in the viewer. Alvarez's unique product line includes pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces, each with a different texture and shape and stamped to ensure authenticity. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: White