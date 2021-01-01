Modus Furniture Nevis Dark Wood Espresso King Platform Bed with Metal Spindles, Brown

Crafted from Tropical Mahogany solids and a variety of beautiful veneers, the Nevis collection features solid wood drawer boxes with English dovetail joints on both front and back, full extension ball bearing drawer glides, and are corner blocked to ensure rigidity, making them as functional as they are sleek. The wide variety of pieces are enhanced by an elaborate American finishing process in either a rich Spice or a deep, dark Espresso, both complimented by brushed chrome hardware. Together with a vast array of contemporary platform, low profile and sleigh bed styles, the Nevis collection blends the sleek and exotic with the functional.