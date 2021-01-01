Neves Indoor / Outdoor Aluminum Table Vase

This hammered aluminum silver finished bullet vase is truly a trail-blazing design piece in the home décor space. With a distinctive eye-catching pattern and beautiful silver finished metallic shine, the piece ensures a moment of satisfaction each time you lay eyes on it. Contemporary, bold and unique are three traits that come to mind with regards to this piece, perfect for displaying on side tables, outdoor boho patios, mid-century modern dining room tables, office desks, and antique bookshelves. Due to its crowd-pleasing nature, this item seamlessly fits within weddings, formal events, business meetings, open house displays, showrooms, and casual get-togethers. Pay proper tribute to this one-of-a-kind vase by pairing it with faux flowers, gladiolas, birch wood twigs, and other seasonal fillers. Color: Gold, Size: 15.5" H x 8" W x 8" D