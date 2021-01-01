From budge
Budge NeverWet® Mojave Medium 14 In. H x 86 In. W x 86 In. L Square Hot Tub Cover, Black Ivory Polyester | P9A16PMNW2
Advertisement
600 denier polyester treated with Rust-Oleum® NeverWet® makes covers waterproof. Ultrasonically welded seams and contoured to fit your patio furniture. Stain and UV resistant to protect patio furniture year-round. Cord lock system keeps your cover in place in windy conditions. Budge NeverWet® Mojave Medium 14 In. H x 86 In. W x 86 In. L Square Hot Tub Cover, Black Ivory Polyester | P9A16PMNW2