Our Heavy Duty Waterproof BBQ Grill Cover, Fits Grills 55\" W provides stylish, durable protection for your outdoor patio furniture. Tastefully designed to match your patio set, this collection comes in an elegant black-and-ivory tweed pattern with dark gray piping and is contoured to fully cover your patio furniture. The NeverWet® Mojave collection combines the long-lasting durability of our machine-woven 600 denier polyester with groundbreaking Rust-Oleum® NeverWet® technology and UV protection. With NeverWet® technology, water rolls right off this cover, taking mud, tree-sap, dirt and bird droppings with it. Meanwhile, our strap and buckle system makes it easy to fasten your cover to the legs of your patio furniture for added security in windy weather conditions and sewn-in air vents prevent condensation, preventing the build-up o rust, mold and mildew. Includes a 7-year warranty. Cover Measures: 23\" L x 55\" W x 48\" H. Budge NeverWet; Mojave 55-in W x 48-in H Black Ivory Gas Grill Cover Polyester | P8003PMNW2