GelPro Nevermove Jordan Oatmeal 2 ft. x 6.3 ft. Machine-Washable Polyester Designer Accent Area Rug with GellyGrippers

The NeverMove Artisan Accent Rug By GelPro is a soft chenille decorator rug created with our innovative Traction2Technology that incorporates our GellyGrippers on all four corners, firmly securing the rug to the floor and ensuring no slipping. Cleaning is no longer a laborious chore as the Nevermove Accent Rug is machine-washable! The GellyGrippers adhesive properties are renewed by rinsing in water to guarantee your rug always stays put! With a wide variety of patterns available, the Nevermove Accent Rug can add a design element to your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, stand-up desk, or anywhere else you stand! GelPro's mission is to offer premium quality anti-fatigue mats, and kitchen rugs that offer exceptional comfort and patterns for any home decor style. Color: Oatmeal.