Puerto Rican Lifestyle Fashion Never Piss Off A Puerto Rican Woman - Funny Boricua Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect gift for all people who are from Puerto Rico. Distressed Boricua Flag Grapic clothing showing everyone where your home country is. Never piss off a puerto rican woman. They remember shit that hasn't even happened yet Show your puerto rican roots with this boricua flag inspired illustration. Your DNA is puerto rican or you love to live in puerto rico. As an american with puerto rican roots you think puerto rico strong and love this beautiful country. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only