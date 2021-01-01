From breakwater bay
Neve Hand Hooked Jute/Sisal Brown Area Rug
Advertisement
This Neve Hand Hooked Jute/Sisal Brown Area Rug presents a sophisticated look for any room. Handcrafted from all-natural durable sisal sourced from East Africa. Aesthetically drawing on inspiration from beach and coastal terrain. It is pronounced in high traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. In addition to being practical, they also create a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'