From meyda tiffany lighting

Meyda Tiffany Lighting Nevada Mahogany Bronze Table Lamp with Tiffany-Style Shade | 143149

$447.92
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Every Meyda Tiffany item is a unique handcrafted work of art. Natural variations in the wide array of materials that we use to create each Meyda product make every item a masterpiece of its own. Photographs are a general representation of the product. Colors and designs will vary. Meyda Tiffany Lighting Nevada Mahogany Bronze Table Lamp with Tiffany-Style Shade | 143149

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com