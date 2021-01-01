Nev 3 Piece Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

The high table with drop leaf is a wonderful choice for apartment living or kitchen dining. The unique design of the solid wood frame offers the utmost in stability for expanding the table size. Pull out the back apron, and the legs slide out to support the drop leaf when open. Slide the apron and legs back when the drop leaf is folded back down. With the leaf extended, the table seats four comfortably with leg space for everyone. Or with the leaf folded down, pull up a couple of counter stools and enjoy a casual meal for two. The table can also be used as a console or convenient place to work on your laptop. A centre drawer with a satin nickel finish knob keeps pens, pads, and other small items within easy reach. The table frame is constructed of sturdy solid wood and the tabletop in wood veneers, all in a gleaming walnut finish. Outfit the home bar or accent your favourite seating group with this essential stool, perfect in the parlour or den. Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)