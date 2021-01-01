Combined with a pattern and your favorite needles, Neutral Stripe Yarn Bee Soft & Sleek Print Yarn will help create soft, beautiful wearables and decorations with ease. Featuring a blend of neutral colors, this pretty yarn can be knitted or crocheted to form shawls, decorations, bags, and much more. Use it with other yarn colors for a vastly colorful creation! Contents : 100% Low Pill Acrylic Yarn Weight : 4 - Medium Recommended Knitting Needles : 5mm (USA: Size 8) Knit Gauge : 18 Stitches x 23 Rows = 4" x 4" Recommended Crochet Hooks: 6mm (USA: Size J-10) Crochet Gauge : 12 Single Crochet x 15 Rows = 4" x 4" Skein Weight : 4 Ounces Skein Yardage : 186 Yards Care Instructions : Machine Wash, Cold Dry Flat Do Not Iron Do Not Bleach Dry Clean, Any Solvent Except Trichloroethylene We are aware of the importance of dye lots and make every effort to pull the same dye lot on orders for multiple skeins of yarn; however, we are unable to guarantee all skeins will be the same dye lot.