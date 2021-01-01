From kirkland's
Neutral Dot Abstract Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Turn your space into your very own gallery with our Neutral Dot Abstract Canvas Art Print. You'll love how this canvas print looks hanging up in your home. Art measures 24L x 1.5W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features circle subject Hues of white, black, and gold Weight: 2.20 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.