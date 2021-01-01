NetworkPhone Cable Tester + RJ11RJ12RJ45 Crimp Crimper + 100 pcs RJ45 CAT5e Connector Plug Network Tool Kits Premium568

Best Quality Guranteed. 1-PCS Cable Tester for cables with RJ45/RJ11/RJ12 Connector. The LED lights will flash in rotation if all the wires are properly connected, otherwise the corresponding light will not flash. The color of the LED light does not mean anything. 1-PCS 568R Crimper - works for RJ11 (6P4C), RJ12 (6P6C) and RJ45 (8P8C) connectors 2-PCS 9' ScrewDriver (flat & cross) AND 2-PCS Punch-Down Tools 3-PCS wire cutter (wire cutting piler/yellow cutter/grey adjustable cutter) 100-PCS RJ45 CAT5e 8P8C Modular Plug Network Connector (does not work with 23 AWG and above wire. This is just regular RJ45 connector, not pass-through, and without load bar)