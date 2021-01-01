Network Switch Plastic 8-Port foe Switches and Computers

There are two 10M/100M cascades that can connect to NVR, routers, switches and computers, effectively extending the range of IPC and AP. Six 10M/100M power supply interfaces can drive 1 - 6 normal DC 12V network HD cameras and wireless AP. Only one net wire is needed, more convenient through the management wall to save time and auxiliary materials. Solidified VLAN design, 1-2 port are Shared cascade interfaces, and 3-8 port are isolated from each other, effectively shielding broadcast storms from ARP attacks and improving network speed efficiency. Centralized power supply management: Make it convenient to UPS power support monitoring or wireless system uninterrupted operation.