Netto 4 Drawer Chest

Lack of storage space is a thing of the past. Give your bedroom the additional storage it needs without having to sacrifice on the style you love with this 4 Drawer chest from the netto collection. This bedroom chest features four spacious drawers that open and close on smooth metal runners for easy access storage of items like stacks of slacks and your favorite blouses to comfy sweatpants and your collection of t-shirts. It has space for all of your things Each drawer front is detailed with a geometric line pattern to give this bedroom dresser style that is sure to stand out. This 4 drawer chest of drawers also features a spacious top surface that provides you with room for additional storage and display of items like your makeup bag, decorative plants, bottles of perfume, and photos of your family and friends Finished in soft white and detailed with grand walnut accents, this 4 Drawer chest is just what you’ve been looking for. Color: Soft White