Bosch NETP668SUC Benchmark 36 Inch Wide Built-In Electric Cooktop Black with Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Electric Cooktops
Bosch NETP668SUC Benchmark 36 Inch Wide Built-In Electric Cooktop Features:This 5 burner electric cooktop with multiple flex zones is perfect for all your cooking needsThe smooth top of this cooktop is easily cleaned, just wipe it off with a damp towelTouch controls are intuitive and create a seamless cooktopBoost mode adds even more power to the burner to quickly boil waterCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:AutoChef®: Maintains exact cooking temperatures for consistent resultsPreciseSelect®: Offers 17 different direct cooking level settingsSpecifications:Back Left Burner Watts: 1800Back Right Burner Watts: 1200Middle Burner Watts: 3080Front Left Burner Watts: 1800Front Right Burner Watts: 1900Number of Burners: 5Fuel Type: ElectricHot Light Indicator Lights: Cutout Depth: 20"Cutout Height: 4"Cutout Width: 34-7/8"Depth: 21-1/4"Height: 4-1/4"Width: 37"Amperage: 40Voltage: 240 Electric Cooktops Black with Stainless Steel