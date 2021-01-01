From netgear inc.
Netgear XS712T-200NES 12-port 10-Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switch (XS712Tv2)
Advertisement
Smart Managed Pro switch with 12 ports 10-Gigabit Ethernet 12 x 10-Gigabit Copper with 2 x shared (combo) 10-Gigabit SFP+ ports for servers and storage Non-blocking 240Gbps fabric for all the connectivity you want without congestion and in full duplex mode Easy-to-use Web browser-based management GUI (no need for an IT expert or a complicated user manual) Advanced Smart features include Layer 3 static routing, LACP bonding, ACLs, STP and SNMP