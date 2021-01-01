NETGEAR - Nighthawk AX3600 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) (MK83-100NAS)

Wi-Fi EasyMesh This Nighthawk tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system supports Wi-Fi EasyMesh, a standard that will bring added flexibility to consumers by enabling this mesh system to interoperate with other sa Wi-Fi 6 supports all current Wi-Fi devices Backward-compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and earlier generation devices. Seven-stream Wi-Fi Stream smooth 4K UHD content to smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. Powerful quad-core processor More processing power increases the overall performance of your network. Whole home Wi-Fi Eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones by simply placing satellites throughout your home to form a smart, reliable Wi-Fi network for coverage in every room. Single SSID Its single network name provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home. Fast Wi-Fi Combined speeds up to 3.6 Gbps keep up with your family's streaming, gaming, and smart home needs. Reliable coverage Enjoy strong Wi-Fi throughout homes up to 6750 sq. ft. This mesh Wi-Fi system includes one Wi-Fi