Net 10 Samsung Galaxy A11, 32GB Black - Prepaid Smartphone

Experience the sleek, stylish Samsung Galaxy A11 in Black with no contract, no bills and no mystery fees from NET10 Wireless. Live your best wireless life thanks to a vibrant 6.4” edge-to-edge display which is perfect for streaming, scrolling or sharing, and a 13MP triple lens main camera that's as versatile as you need it to be. This phone also has a powerful 8MP front camera, so if selfies are your thing, it won't let you down. Enjoy coverage on your choice of America's Top Nationwide networks. Get the Samsung Galaxy A11 and pick from a range of talk, text & data plans either online or at your local Walmart store.