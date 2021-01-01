Nestor Chair by Mater - Color: Grey - Finish: Multicolor - (08103)

The Nestor Chair by Mater combines a transparent image with sustainable, sturdy construction to provide an immensely reliable armchair. Made of beech, the chairs frame contains a durability that belies its thinness. A selection of stained finish adds understated polish to the frames simple design. With the help of different seat textures, the chair provides a seating experience that is both stable and easy on the body. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Color: Grey.