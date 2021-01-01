Sited for your garden or backyard this loveable home is ready for nesting. Sit back and relax as you wake up early and enjoy seeing the birds come flocking to the porch area, perfect for a small bird family. Nestling Series Lovers Lane Cottage 8 in x 5.5 in x 5.25 in Birdhouse is a great oasis for you and your feathered friends, adorned with cut-out details on the rails and house, a heart-shaped entry outlined in a red way welcomes the wrens, finches, chickadees, and titmice. Keep this pristine home painted in sky blue and complete with a welcoming red door and lots of flowers are ready all year with its easy to access clean out ventilation and drainage.