EASY CARE & CLEANING: Machine washable in cold water and tumble dry on low. Fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. Our sheets are wrinkle free with no ironing necessary. 100% SATISFACTION ASSUARANCE: Welcome to the Nestl Bedding family! Every purchase includes a 100% money-back. Our #1 goal is to provide you with unparalleled customer service and we’re only happy if our customers are happy! Shop with confidence because no matter what, we’ve got you covered!