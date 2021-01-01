Weatherproof Pet Nester Dog Bed, Huntergreen

Help your furry friend get a good night’s rest with the Weatherproof Pet Hexagon Dog Bed. This dog bed is ultra-comfortable with wool and polyester on the outside and a plush flannel-covered insert and memory foam chips on the inside. Your pup will love snuggling in her own private sleeping nook and since it is shaped like a rectangle, it’s the paw-fect shape for any area in your home. When nap time is over and it’s time to clean the bed, simply wash it on the cold cycle and tumble dry low—it’s really that simple!