Nest Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Blue - Finish: Glossy - (897640-2CO)

The Nest Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Lamps adds an artful array of illumination ideal for stylishly brightening indoor spaces. A series of small but strong lamps drop via thin cables from a large, smooth-surfaced round metal canopy, sure to reflect any light from below. Any glare from the lamping itself is artfully reduced to a glittering spectacle by a small jewel-inspired shade of blown glass that surrounds it. Finally, the larger spherical shade sweeps around the smaller sphere, featuring an end cut off diagonally to transmit a warm pool of light below. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Globe. Color: Blue. Finish: Gold