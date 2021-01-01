Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Nest Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

The Nest Mini Pendant by Fine Art Lamps was designed by master glass artist Frank Englesby. A pair of handblown glass pieces are artfully nestled within one another, capturing the magical qualities of the celestial forms that inspired this piece. Together, they are simply suspended and composed of an inner, luminous sphere that is surrounded by a thick, clear crystal sphere with an open, polished edge, creating a beautiful space for light to filter through. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold