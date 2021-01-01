Nest Chandelier by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (899440-1CO)

The Nest Chandelier by Fine Art Lamps adds a smooth and elegant presence to indoor living spaces. A simple circular ceiling mount secures the piece while dispatching a central rod downward to a cylindrical hub below. This sleek segment uses an outer ring to retain a set of outward-arcing metal arms, each of which terminates in a flared housing that retains both a powerful single-socket lamp and the dual nested shades around it. The first shade is a spherical gemlike confection of blown glass that surrounds the lamping, accompanied by a larger lined-glass sphere that blooms around it while allowing an ambient glow out through its bevel-cut end. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver