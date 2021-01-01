Nessa  81 Arched Floor Lamp

Searching for an eye-catching lamp with a streamlined design to illuminate your home? Look no further than this ultra-modern floor lamp! Standing seven feet tall, this sophisticated lamp emits a pleasant light while tying the room together with its artistic presence. The sleek black drum shade will perfectly complement a wide range of furniture and décor. The black marble base and vertical configuration contribute not only to its elegant appearance, but also to the safety and stability of the lamp around children or pets. Base Finish: Brush Steel/White, Shade Color: White, Size: 7.5" H x 17" W x 17" D