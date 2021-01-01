Nesmith 2 Piece Floating Shelf

Whether for framed photos, succulents, or home décor, this floating shelf is the perfect platform for storage and display. It features a rectangular silhouette with a wood finish for rustic appeal. Contemporary in style, this functional wall shelf offers an attractive storage space that is perfect for laundry rooms, mudrooms, kitchens, children's bedrooms, or playrooms. Buy two or three together to fill empty wall space and display functional items like towels, laundry soap, kitchen items, or children's stuffed animals. This shelf arrives ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included. Finish: JD Walnut, Size: 1.5" H x 23.62" W x 9.25" D