Nesco(R) Deluxe Vacuum Sealer, Black

The Nesco Deluxe Vacuum Sealer offers all the versatility and performance you could ever need from a vacuum sealer. Choose from three seal settings, then choose your vacuum pressure. The pulse vacuum function lets you control the suction, while the easy-lock handle makes one-handed operation smooth and easy. This sealer features a double vacuum pump that ensures maximum air extraction when sealing larger food items, and optional double heat seals for added strength and security. With its built-in bag cutter and roll storage compartment with clear viewing window, this is an all-in-one stop for keeping food fresh up to five times longer than traditional methods.