Stay in the game with the Nerf Dog Blaster accessory 4-Pack. The durable rubber is lightweight and stands up to extended chewing. Reload your Nerf Dog Blaster with these highly visible balls for extended playtime. Great for toss and fetch, or solo play sessions. And, it floats! Features: Promotes healthy exercise and fulfills your dog's instinctual desire to chase, hunt and capture This toy is designed to be both appealing and safe for your pet Great for extended chewing, toss and retrieve Whether it's playing outdoors in the park, or playing inside, you are sure to have a good time with your furry friend Includes: 1 Lightning Ball, 1 Lightning GLOW Ball, 2 TPR Lightning LED Ball Intended For: Dog Activity: Fetch Color: Orange, No Color, Blue, Green Dimensions: 2.5 in Caution: No toy is indestructible. Supervise your pet when using since small parts can present a choking hazard or internal blockage. Discontinue use if the toy is damaged. Keep out of reach of children. Nerf Dog Nerf, Dog Blaster 2.5-in Accessory Lightning Balls Dog Toys - 4 Pack | PetSmart