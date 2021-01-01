From mathware
MathWare Nerdy Retro Hand Held Video Game Patent 90s Gamer Geek Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The Perfect and Unique Product for Men, Women, gamers, video game players, computer science teachers, nerds, geeks on Holidays and Special Occasions. Great to buy for back to school, Christmas, Halloween, graduation, conventions, or any special day. Great for nerds, computer geeks, students, programmers, hackers, sci-fi fans, retro video game consoles fans. Nerdy Retro Hand Held Video Game Patent 90s Gamer Geek 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only