Designs For Gamers Black Nerd Gamer Skull Red Eyes Headset Medium Grey Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Gamer Skull with red eyes on a Throw Pillow shows a black Controller styled Skull with Headset on medium grey background. This black skull took gaming right to the head. If you also take your hobby deadly serious, you can show that with this Throw Pillow. This pillow is a great present for friends and family on birthdays, christmas or to decorate your own home. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only