MoDRN Nera Bar Stool, Gray

Entertain in style with the MoDRN Naturals Ellery Bar Stool. Constructed of white oak in a natural finish, this bar stool has slightly angled legs with stretchers. The seat is upholstered in brushed polyester. With its neutral finish and modern design, this bar stool is a chic addition to your home. Whether you have an indoor bar, tall kitchen island, or bar height table, the MoDRN Naturals Ellery Bar Stool is perfect for your living room, dining room, or kitchen. Nailed-in glides protect your floor and make it easy to move the barstool. The slightly sloping, armless seat complements the clean lines of the chair's frame. Choose from available fabric colors to find the bar stool that works best for your home. Pair this piece with other items from The MoDRN Naturals Collection for a cohesive look. The MoDRN Naturals Collection Earthy materials, raw finishes, and simple shapes of the exclusive MoDRN Naturals Collection create refreshing looks in your home. Delve into soothing textures and clean patterns, all in a light and neutral color palette. Inspiration from Shaker design ensures utility and comfort while hints of global style add warmth and depth.