Ebac NEPTUNE Neptune Professional Dehumidifier Red Dehumidifiers Dehumidifier Dehumidifier

Ebac NEPTUNE Neptune Professional Dehumidifier The Ebac (Neptune) Professional Dehumidifier is the ideal unit for commercial and residential work. Its compact size permits one-man operation, yet it has the capacity to handle several room-size areas at a time. Its affordable price is within the budget of most restoration specialists or homeowners, and its solid construction insures it will last throughout many jobs in hostile environments. The Ebac (Neptune) Dehumidifier is a rugged, yet mobile piece of equipment that will operate under extreme conditions and pull large amounts of moisture from the air, up to 51 pints per day. Designed for industrial use: Features collapsible integral handle for mobility, anti-vibration rubber feet, and an extra long power cord Long term durability: This unit features an epoxy coasted, heavy steel chassis, powder coated for durability Temperature-sensitive microprocessor controlled defrost: This feature automatically eliminates frost build-up, providing effective operation at low ambient temperatures, down to 33°F Dehumidifier Red