Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Neoprene Sheet- 80A Durometer- Smooth Finish- Backing- 0.032-in Thick x 36-in Width x 60-in Length- Black | 30-008-032-036-060

Rubber-Cal’s Neoprene elastomer is a tough sheet rubber material that is ideal for industrial applications. Introduced by the DuPont Company in the 1930s, neoprene rubber is a versatile material designed to meet the demand for a chemical and outdoor resistant synthetic rubber material. While other synthetic rubbers may degrade quickly under intense physical conditions, this hard neoprene is designed to endure. Our sheet neoprene is actually a powerful synthetic rubber compound made up of styrene butadiene rubber and chloroprene (neoprene) to inherit the strengths of both rubber materials. The result is a reliable and resilient vulcanized rubber sheet with a sleek, black finish. Thanks to this mix of synthetic elastomers, the neoprene sheet has a moderate resistance to oils, chemicals, and many damaging effects of weather. This durable neoprene has excellent abrasion resistance and works great in industrial and commercial applications. The key feature of this sheet neoprene is its wide range of resistance. Thanks to the unique neoprene blend that makes it up, Rubber Cal’s industrial neoprene has moderate resistance to acetic acids, petroleum-based solvents, and certain oils and chemicals. This rubber neoprene is designed to stand up to these substances that can easily degrade other rubber materials. This solid neoprene is also highly valued in outdoor applications, as it can withstand UV rays, ozone, and damaging weather effects without showing wear for a long time. Though other elastomer sheets may have stronger resistance to some of these conditions, no other rubber offers the diverse cumulation of resistance that this neoprene rubber does. Our sheets of neoprene offer excellent all-around resistance, making them versatile enough for indoor and outdoor applications alike. The thin neoprene performs well in temperatures from -20Ð to 212Ð F, which makes it the ideal choice for most industrial applications. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Neoprene Sheet- 80A Durometer- Smooth Finish- Backing- 0.032-in Thick x 36-in Width x 60-in Length- Black | 30-008-032-036-060