Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Neoprene Sheet- 60A Durometer- Smooth Finish- Backing, 0.093-in Thick x 36-in Width x 300-in Length- Black | 30-006-093-036-300

Rubber-Cal’s Neoprene sheet is a tough synthetic rubber material that is ideal for industrial applications. Sometimes referred to by its chemical name chloroprene, neoprene rubber is a versatile material developed by DuPont in the 1930s. The introduction of neoprene elastomer met the increasing demand for a rubber material that could resist chemicals and outdoor conditions. While other types of synthetic rubber may degrade quickly under intense physical conditions, this sheet neoprene is designed to endure. Our neoprene rubber is actually a powerful compound made up of SBR and chloroprene rubber (CR) to inherit the strengths of both synthetic elastomers. This unique neoprene blend gives the sheet rubber a moderate resistance to oils, chemicals, and many damaging effects of weather. The solid neoprene has a sleek black finish, adding a professional aesthetic to this highly resistant rubber sheeting. The key feature of this rubber neoprene is its wide range of resistance. Thanks to the unique synthetic rubber compound that makes it up, Rubber Cal’s sheet neoprene has moderate resistance to acetic acids, petroleum-based solvents, and certain oils and chemicals. Rubber neoprene is designed to stand up to these substances that can easily degrade other synthetic rubbers. This neoprene sheet is also highly valued in outdoor applications, as it can withstand UV rays, ozone, and damaging weather effects without showing wear for a long time. Though other sheet rubber materials may have stronger resistance to some of these conditions, no other material offers the diverse cumulation of resistance that neoprene rubber does. Our neoprene sheet offers excellent all-around resistance, making it versatile enough for indoor and outdoor applications alike. This hard sheet rubber performs well in temperatures from -20Ð to 212Ð F, which makes it the ideal choice for most industrial applications. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal Neoprene Sheet- 60A Durometer- Smooth Finish- Backing, 0.093-in Thick x 36-in Width x 300-in Length- Black | 30-006-093-036-300