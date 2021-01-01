Neoprene Protective Sleeve Case for Wacom Drawing Pen Pads and 10 Tablets Southwest w Zipper Pocket Carrying Handle Fits Intuos Draw Art Photo 3D.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: The FlexARMOR NEO Tab is perfect for the Wacom Intuos line (Draw, Art, Photo, 3D, and Comic) & other digital drawing tablets up to 11 x 7 x .5 inches SNUG PROTECTION: Durable Neoprene material conforms to your tablet's shape to protect it from bumps and scratches without sacrificing portability ON-THE-GO: The carrying handle lets you travel and carry your drawing tablet without the need for an extra bag SMART DESIGN: The zippered accessory storage pocket can conveniently fit a USB cable, SD card, stylus, or other accessories BACKED QUALITY: We fully stand by the quality of the FlexARMOR and include a 3-Year Manufacturer's Warranty