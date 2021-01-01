Neoprene 97101 inch Tablet Sleeve Case Cover Pouch for iPad 97inch iPad AirAir 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 97Tab S3 S2 97 Microsoft Surface Go 10Voyo i8.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Perfect Size] - Internal Dimension: Approx. 9.9"H x 7.3"L x 0.5"D, Weight: Note: Please check your device dimensions against the tablet sleeve dimensions to ensure preferred fit. Unisex design makes it suitable for both male and female to use [Compatibility] - Universal fit for 9.7-10.1 inch tablet like New iPad 9.7' (2018 & 2017), iPad Pro 9.7 10.5-inch, Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100 9.7, Asus ZenPad 3S 10 Z500M, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, Tab S2 9.7, CTL Tab TX1 9.7", Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1, CHUWI Hi9 Air 10.1", Android Tablet 10 Inch, etc. [Full Protection]- The tablet sleeve carrying case pouch is made of water-resistant neoprene fabric with foam padding to protect your device from accidental scratchshock, dust, bump, splash and spills [Pratical] - Weight: 177g. Durable, slim and lightweight, can easily be slide into another bag, briefcase, backpack