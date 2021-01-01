17.75" Neon Style LED Lighted Popsicle Window Silhouette Sign

Give your space an update that's as unique as you are with this bright novelty LED neon sign, a great way to show off your style and personality. Adorned with a fun and quirky popsicle shape, this piece greets your besties in style without overpowering your current design decor. Crafted from plastic, it features a pink and white color scheme that works well with contemporary spaces. It arrives ready to hang on the wall and comes battery-operated with two AA batteries (not included).