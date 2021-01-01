From cougar
COUGAR NEON RGB Medium Smooth Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad
Advertisement
NEON RGB Gaming Mouse Pad. Illuminate your victory with brilliance, speed and precision. RGB Lighting. Fourteen fantastic lighting effects that can be selected merely by pressing a button. HD Texture Design Provides Fast and Extra Smooth Mouse Sliding Experience. Stitched Lighting Border + 4mm Thickness. Durable and comfortable design. Wave-Shaped Anti-Slip Rubber Base. Extra grip force for enhanced stability. NEON 350 x 300 x 4 mm (13.78 x 11.81 x 0.16 in)