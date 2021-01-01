Buy Charles Leonard Neon Blue Letter Size Plastic Clipboard, 6ct. at Michaels. com. Take your work with you as you move with these sturdy, stylish clipboards. Take your work with you as you move with these sturdy, stylish clipboards. Clipboards are made of tough, durable injection molded plastic and feature smooth edges. The low profile clip with rubber grips holds paper securely. The pull-out hook allows for hanging. It also features a 12" ruler on the edge, inches on one side and centimeters on the other. Details: Neon blue Letter size Includes 6 clipboards Injection molded plastic For ages 5 and up | Charles Leonard Neon Blue Letter Size Plastic Clipboard, 6ct. | Michaels®