LEPA NEOllusion RGB High Performance 200W+ TDP, 4 Heat pipes, 120mm PWM Fan, Aluminum Fins for AMD Ryzen AM4 / Intel LGA1200/1151

Complementary AM4 bracket upon request at cs@enermaxusa.com NEOllusion generates stunning RGB lighting effects. User-friendly remote control for easy lighting adjustment. 200W+ TDP cooling capacity. Compact side flow air cooler for superb RAM compatibility. VGF (Vortex Generator Flow) increases air convection in-between the fins. HDT (Heat-pipe Direct Touch) improves thermal conductivity. 4 x d=6mm high performance heat pipes improve heat conductivity. Dual convex blades fan boosts downforce air pressure and creates high-volume airflow.