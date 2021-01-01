Neochic Wall Sconce by Vistosi - Color: White (NEOCHPP000P00BC-BCSTE261UL)

The Vistosi Neochic Wall Sconce combines a simple design with beautiful glass materials. Finished in white, the wall sconce is offered in a wide range of sizes to suit any space. The fixture can be used in dining rooms and living rooms for a complementary modern look. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: White.