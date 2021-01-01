Armen Living Neo Modern Grey Velvet and Gold Metal Leg Dining Room Chairs (Set of 2), Pink/Gold

The Armen Living Neo Modern Velvet Set of 2 Metal Dining Room Chairs is a wonderfully simplistic and creatively designed seating option for your living space. The sturdy metal legs and reinforced chair seat and back are crafted to be stable, sturdy, and strong; giving you years of enjoyment! The silky velvet upholstery will add a look of sophistication to your home. The velvet upholstered seat and back stand out as they contrast the light-wood chair back. The Neo features an incredibly comfortable seat cushion to keep you in a constant state of relaxation. The legs are tipped with rubber caps to prevent scratching or sliding on floors and help maintain everyday wear and tear. With an aesthetic that can blend into any style of living space, place the Neo chairs anywhere in your home! Available in your choice of Gray or Rose Pink color options. Color: Pink/Gold.