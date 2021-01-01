Hinkley & Carter Neo Blackened Bronze Pully Floor Lamp. Fusing function and industrial style, this standing lamp is the statement piece you need in your living room or bedroom. It features an industrial-inspired pulley system so you can adjust its height to suit your task. Crafted from metal with a blackened bronze finish, this floor lamp is perfect for a modern-inspired space. A dome-shaped shade completes the look for your office or bedroom ensemble. Handcrafted in blackened bronze finish, this lamp adds refinement to any space. Rated for one 60W Type A; 13W Self-Ballasted; or 9W SB LED bulb. E26-base bulb.