From metallic gear
Metallic Gear Neo Air White ATX Mid-tower High Airflow Mesh front design, 2x 120 RGB Skiron fans, RGB Controller, Black/White
Advertisement
High Airflow Mesh Front Panel Design for maximum airflow and cooling performance Integrated RGB controller with 2x preinstalled Skiron RGB fans that can sync with compatible motherboards to create a stunning effect Compact mid-tower design with ATX motherboard support Easy accessibility to I/O featuring 2x USB 3.0, Mic, Headphone, Power button, Reset, and the RGB controller Up to 280mm Radiator support for liquid cooling builds and vertical GPU mounting with optional bracket (sold separately)